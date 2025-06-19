This year, the revellers have been asked to embrace a 'Neon Jungle' theme – that means glowsticks, the brightest coloured clothing going and even a little bit of face paint if you fancy it.

But even if you can't make it, the team already have you covered with ways to tune in and watch from home.

Here's how you can watch it from the comfort of your living room (festival-style clothing still recommended, but pyjamas also work).

How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 – can you stream it?

Justin Timberlake. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy

Yes! Sky presents Isle of Wight Festival, and as the event's main sponsor, it will be broadcasting the event throughout the weekend.

Live coverage will begin from Friday 20th June, with highlights also being shown.

The festival will air on Sky Arts, Sky Showcase and Sky Mix throughout the weekend.

When can you watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025?

Sting Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Highlights from the festival start from Friday 20th June on Sky Arts.

They'll air each night from 7pm, running past midnight as the previous day's festivities are recapped and the highly anticipated sets from the current day are shown.

The coverage will come from the Main Stage and the Big Top – two of the biggest stages that are available at the event, so you will be able to catch most of the major acts.

Here's how the coverage will play out on Sky Arts.

Friday 20th June

7:00pm: The Lottery Winners (Main Stage)

7:30pm: The Corrs (Main Stage)

8:10pm: Amy Macdonald (Main Stage)

8:30pm: Example (Highlights from Thursday Main Stage Set)

9pm: Sting (Main Stage)

10:45pm: Dean Lewis (Big Top Set)

11:10pm: Faithless (Main Stage)

Saturday 21st June

12:20am: Highlights

12:40am: Clean Bandit (Big Top Set)

7pm: Busted (Main Stage)

7:40pm: Highlights

8:40pm: Paul Heaton and Rianne Downey (Main Stage)

9pm: The Script (Main Stage)

10:15pm: English Teacher (Big Top Set)

10:30pm: Yard Act (Big Top Set)

11pm: The Stereophonics (Main Stage)

Sunday 22nd June

12:30am: Supergrass (Big Top Set)

7pm: Texas (Main Stage)

8pm: Alison Moyet (Main Stage)

8:30pm: Olly Murs (Main Stage)

9pm: Jess Glynne (Main Stage)

10pm: Highlights

10:45pm: The Lightning Seeds (Big Top Set)

11:10pm: James (Big Top Set)

