How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 – can you stream it?
Here's what you need to know if you can't make it to the festival.
Isle of Wight Festival 2025 will see thousands hop on a ferry this weekend and head to Seaclose Park for the annual summer event.
With Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake headlining across the weekend, Isle of Wight Festival is shaping up to be one not to miss.
This year, the revellers have been asked to embrace a 'Neon Jungle' theme – that means glowsticks, the brightest coloured clothing going and even a little bit of face paint if you fancy it.
But even if you can't make it, the team already have you covered with ways to tune in and watch from home.
Here's how you can watch it from the comfort of your living room (festival-style clothing still recommended, but pyjamas also work).
Yes! Sky presents Isle of Wight Festival, and as the event's main sponsor, it will be broadcasting the event throughout the weekend.
Live coverage will begin from Friday 20th June, with highlights also being shown.
The festival will air on Sky Arts, Sky Showcase and Sky Mix throughout the weekend.
When can you watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025?
Highlights from the festival start from Friday 20th June on Sky Arts.
They'll air each night from 7pm, running past midnight as the previous day's festivities are recapped and the highly anticipated sets from the current day are shown.
The coverage will come from the Main Stage and the Big Top – two of the biggest stages that are available at the event, so you will be able to catch most of the major acts.
Here's how the coverage will play out on Sky Arts.
Friday 20th June
- 7:00pm: The Lottery Winners (Main Stage)
- 7:30pm: The Corrs (Main Stage)
- 8:10pm: Amy Macdonald (Main Stage)
- 8:30pm: Example (Highlights from Thursday Main Stage Set)
- 9pm: Sting (Main Stage)
- 10:45pm: Dean Lewis (Big Top Set)
- 11:10pm: Faithless (Main Stage)
Saturday 21st June
- 12:20am: Highlights
- 12:40am: Clean Bandit (Big Top Set)
- 7pm: Busted (Main Stage)
- 7:40pm: Highlights
- 8:40pm: Paul Heaton and Rianne Downey (Main Stage)
- 9pm: The Script (Main Stage)
- 10:15pm: English Teacher (Big Top Set)
- 10:30pm: Yard Act (Big Top Set)
- 11pm: The Stereophonics (Main Stage)
Sunday 22nd June
- 12:30am: Supergrass (Big Top Set)
- 7pm: Texas (Main Stage)
- 8pm: Alison Moyet (Main Stage)
- 8:30pm: Olly Murs (Main Stage)
- 9pm: Jess Glynne (Main Stage)
- 10pm: Highlights
- 10:45pm: The Lightning Seeds (Big Top Set)
- 11:10pm: James (Big Top Set)
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.