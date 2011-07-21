The group, who split a decade ago after selling more than 15 million records in a four-and-a-half year career, are set to reunite and attempt a possible relaunch onto the UK music scene in the run-up to the release of their "Ultimate Collection".

Viewers are promised an access-all-areas account of the band’s experiences together, the reasons behind their break-up and the unresolved grievances from their chart-topping days.

Mark Sammon, Head of Factual Entertainment at Sky, said, “We'll document the infighting, jealousy and power struggles - it's not the sugar-coated Steps we all remember.”

More like this

Advertisement

Here’s to some ‘steptacular’ viewing, then. In the meantime, see Steps at their best/worst in the video below.