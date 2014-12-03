Emin is the fifth artist to give the famous statuette a makeover, after Dame Vivienne Westwood kicked off proceedings back in 2011 with a Union Jack-inspired effort.

“You want to do it really well. You don’t just want to decorate it, you want to make something that is really Tracey-ish, that is special for the people receiving it," said Emin of her finished product.

“Tracey’s design is characteristically bold, brilliant, colourful and inventive – everything the Brits stands for,” added chairman of the Brits Committee Max Lousada. “We’re honoured to work with her and delighted to be able to celebrate the achievements of the Brit Awards winners with such a unique and special trophy.”

The Brits ceremony will be held on 25th February, presented by Ant and Dec who take over from outgoing host James Corden.

Before the winners get their hands on Emin's design, check out the trophies crafted by famous faces over the past four years:

From left to right: Dame Vivienne Westwood (2011), Peter Blake (2012), Damien Hirst (2013) and Philip Treacy (2014)