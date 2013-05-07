Tony Blackburn's Alan Partridge-style memoir gains cult status on Twitter
"Every page has a zinger", says tweeter compiling digested version of DJ's 2007 autobiography
Sometimes works of art take several years to be fully appreciated. So it's proved with Poptastic, legendary radio disc jockey Tony Blackburn's 2007 autobiography. Six years on, a digested version has become a cult hit on Twitter.
"I'm reading Tony Blackburn's autobiography," music journalist Eamonn Forde tweeted on Friday. "There is an amazing paragraph every other page."
Forde proved his point across the Bank Holiday weekend, tweeting snaps of such Partridgean gems as Blackburn's clarfication that his son Simon was NOT named after Simon Bates:
Blackburn Jnr provided another classic, with Blackburn's explanation of how he effortlessly ended his son's awkward teenage phase:
Encounters with rock stars are of course Tony's bread and butter. Here, he tells Brian May exactly what he thinks of Bohemian Rhapsody.
And Tony can, reluctantly, see the parallels between himself and one of rock's ultimate greats...
There's so much more where this came from. Helpfully, Forde has Storified all his chosen highlights, creating a must-read digest of this seminal book.