Sarah Horner told Classic FM of her late husband: “He was a very individualistic thinker, so I don’t know if he would feel like that was his best work.

"Certainly, the public loved it, but what I would say is – and I think this is true for all the composers I know – is that their relationship with the audience was where they felt most emotionally connected in the world and was probably where they could honestly feel loved.

"Touching the inner world of the audience was what most composers wish to do, and when he was successful at doing that, I think James felt like he had fulfilled his destiny."

Meanwhile Russell Watson took both the second and third place in the poll of biggest-selling albums, while Katherine Jenkins was revealed to be the number one classical music artist of the past 25 years, selling more than 2.7 million albums. Coincidentally, seven out of the top 20 albums are by Welsh artists.

Katherine said: “I was 12 when Classic FM was launched and I feel like we have grown up together. I listened as a child, so it was a huge moment for me when they first played my song on the radio - and when they announced my first number one, I remember bursting into tears!

"With so many friends and colleagues on the list, to be named the number one artist over Classic FM's 25 years is something I will treasure always. I hope you can hear the cheering all the way from Neath!”

Not far behind her is André Rieu, who with 2.3 million sales in total was named the biggest international classical artist.

André said: “Ever since Forever Vienna became my first UK number one album eight years ago, the support from the British public has been incredible.

"I could not ask for more enthusiastic and loyal fans and every step of the way, Classic FM and its listeners have been with me. I am thrilled and honoured to be the number one international classical artist. Thank you and keep waltzing, Britain!”

The Ultimate Classic FM Chart - Top 20 best selling albums

