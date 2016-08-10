There's an awesome rumour that Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke are joining the Mary Poppins sequel
Will the screen legends reunite in Mary Poppins Returns?
Now here's a rumour we like the sound of – Hollywood legends Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke are apparently making an appearance in Mary Poppins Returns, the reboot of the Disney classic.
Although nothing has been confirmed, E! Online claims the actors, who played Mary and Bert in the original 1964 film, may once again be appearing together on our screens.
It's worth adding that a rep for Andrews told E! that "no discussions" had taken place so we're going to take this report with a healthy dose of salt. But it remains a pretty exciting prospect for those of us who grew up watching the pair singing Chim Chim Cher-ee, A Spoonful of Suger and, of course, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
The new film is directed by Rob Marshall and stars Emily Blunt as Mary and Lin Manuel-Miranda as a lamplighter named Jack. It's due for release in December 2018.
All together now: 'Oh it's a jolly 'oliday with Mary...'