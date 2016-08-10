It's worth adding that a rep for Andrews told E! that "no discussions" had taken place so we're going to take this report with a healthy dose of salt. But it remains a pretty exciting prospect for those of us who grew up watching the pair singing Chim Chim Cher-ee, A Spoonful of Suger and, of course, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

The new film is directed by Rob Marshall and stars Emily Blunt as Mary and Lin Manuel-Miranda as a lamplighter named Jack. It's due for release in December 2018.

All together now: 'Oh it's a jolly 'oliday with Mary...'