BBC Sound of 2013 winners, Haim, also received four nods, for best new band, best track, best music video and best Twitter.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said: "It's very nice to be nominated. When I first heard it was four things, I thought, 'Ooh, blimey! That's very nice',"

He added: "And it's not a journalists-only thing, it's not a coterie of closely-knit people choosing."

In the television category, Doctor Who and Sherlock go head to head - with Breaking Bad, Fresh Meat, The Thick of It and Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy also nominated.

The hero of the year award will be a keenly fought contest between comeback king David Bowie, Olympic hero Bradley Wiggins, Russian band Pussy Riot, second term president Barack Obama, musician Frankie Ocean and Foo Fighters Dave Grohl.

Gangnam Style inventor Psy, One Direction’s Harry Styles and British Prime Minister David Cameron all contest the villain of the year award.

The NME Awards take place on Wednesday 27 February at The Troxy in London.