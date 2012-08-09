The shows will centre on a multimedia tribute to Manchester-born former lead singer Davy Jones, involving pictures and video from the band’s heyday.

"David's presence and his past will be throughout the show," Nesmith told Rolling Stone Magazine.

He added: "He will be missed in his absence, but very much on our minds and in our heart."

Regarded by many as the original boy band, The Monkees were formed for a TV show in 1966 and went on to enjoy huge chart success across the globe throughout the 60s. The band have sold more than 65 million records worldwide. Their biggest hits include (Theme from) The Monkees, Last Train to Clarksville, I'm a Believer and Daydream Believer.