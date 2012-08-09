The Monkees to pay tribute to Davy Jones in US live tour
All of the 60s pop-band’s surviving members will perform together for the first time in 16 years
Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork are to play a 12-date US tour dedicated to the memory of their former Monkees band mate Davy Jones, who died of a heart attack aged 66 in February.
Beginning in November, the series of concerts will be the first time all the original surviving band members have performed together since 1997. Although The Monkees toured as recently as 2011, Michael Nesmith, who quit the band in 1969, did not take part in any of the most recent reunions.
The shows will centre on a multimedia tribute to Manchester-born former lead singer Davy Jones, involving pictures and video from the band’s heyday.
"David's presence and his past will be throughout the show," Nesmith told Rolling Stone Magazine.
He added: "He will be missed in his absence, but very much on our minds and in our heart."
Regarded by many as the original boy band, The Monkees were formed for a TV show in 1966 and went on to enjoy huge chart success across the globe throughout the 60s. The band have sold more than 65 million records worldwide. Their biggest hits include (Theme from) The Monkees, Last Train to Clarksville, I'm a Believer and Daydream Believer.