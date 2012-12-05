Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "We are unbelievably excited that Mumford & Sons and Rihanna will be taking to the main stage in Kinross as we are sure our audience will be."

He went on to add: "The Killers topped our fan poll as the artist our audience most wanted to see in 2013, and we are absolutely thrilled to announce them as our third headliners for T in the Park’s 20th edition. They’re one of the biggest bands in the world, and when we last brought them to Scotland, demand was so high we could have sold out the show four times over.

“With the exception of their Wembley Stadium gig, this is their only announced UK gig of 2013, and we’re really excited to announce this spread of acts as a starter for 20 for our 20th year celebrations.”

Last year's headliners were Snow Patrol, The Stone Roses and Kasabian.

T in the Park will be held between 12 - 14 July 2013, in Balado, Kinross-shire, Scotland. Tickets go on sale this Friday.