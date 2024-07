British Group

Alt-J (Infectious Music)

WINNER: Mumford & Sons (Gentlemen of The Road / Island / Universal Music)

Muse (Helium 3 / Warner Bros / Warner Music)

One Direction (Syco / Sony Music)

The xx (Young Turks / XL / Beggars)

British Live Act

WINNER: Coldplay (Parlophone / EMI Music)

Mumford & Sons (Gentlemen of The Road / Island / Universal Music)

Muse (Helium 3 / Warner Bros / Warner Music)

The Rolling Stones (Polydor / Universal Music)

The Vaccines (Columbia / Sony Music)

British Male Solo Artist

WINNER: Ben Howard (Island / Universal Music)

Calvin Harris (Columbia / Sony Music)

Olly Murs (Epic / Sony Music)

Richard Hawley (Parlophone / EMI Music)

Plan B (679 / Atlantic / Warner Music)

BRITs Global Success Award

One Direction

British Producer of the Year

In association with The MPG Awards Identified by a panel overseen by MPG.

Damon Albarn

Jake Gosling

WINNER: Paul Epworth

Special Recognition Award

War Child UK

Critics’ Choice Award

In association with War Child Identified by a panel made up of media music critics

WINNER: Tom Odell (Columbia / Sony Music)

AlunaGeorge (Island / Universal Music)

Laura Mvula (RCA / Sony Music)

International Group

Alabama Shakes (Rough Trade / XL / Beggars)

WINNER: The Black Keys (Nonesuch / Warner Music)

Fun (Atlantic / Fuelled By Ramen / Warner Music)

The Killers (Vertigo / Universal Music)

The Script (Epic / Phonogenic / Sony Music)

International Female Solo Artist

Alicia Keys (RCA / Sony Music)

Cat Power (Matador / XL / Beggars)

WINNER: Lana Del Rey (Polydor / Universal Music)

Rihanna (Def Jam / Universal Music)

Taylor Swift (Mercury / Universal Music)

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen (Columbia / Sony Music)

WINNER: Frank Ocean (Def Jam / Universal Music)

Gotye (Island / Universal Music)

Jack White (XL Recordings / XL / Beggars)

Michael Buble (Reprise / Warner Music)

British Single

Top fifteen British singles based on the biggest sales success in 2012

WINNER: Adele ‘Skyfall’ (XL Recordings / XL / Beggars)

Alex Clare ‘Too Close’ (Island / Universal Music)

Coldplay & Rihanna ‘Princess of China’ (Parlophone / EMI Music)

DJ Fresh Ft Rita Ora ‘Hot Right Now’ (Ministry of Sound / Ministry of Sound Group)

Emeli Sandé ‘Next To Me’ (Virgin / EMI Music)

Florence & The Machine ‘Spectrum’ (Island / Universal Music)

James Arthur ‘Impossible’ (Syco Music / Sony Music)

Jessie J 'Domino' (ISland / Lava / Universal Music)

Labrinth Ft Emeli Sandé ‘Beneath Your Beautiful’ (Syco Music / Sony Music)

Olly Murs Ft Flo Rida ‘Troublemaker’ (Epic / Sony Music)

Rita Ora Ft Tinie Tempah ‘R.I.P.’ (Columbia / Roc Nation / Sony Music)

Rizzle Kicks ‘Mama Do The Hump’ (Island / Universal Music)

Robbie Williams ‘Candy’ (Island / Universal Music)

Rudimental Ft John Newman ‘Feel The Love’ (Asylum / Black Butter / Warner Music)

Stooshe ‘Black Heart’ (Future Cut / Qworks / Warner Bros / Warner Music

British Album of the Year

Alt-J ‘An Awesome Wave’ (Infectious Music)

WINNER: Emeli Sandé ‘Our Version Of Events’ (Virgin / EMI Music)

Mumford & Sons ‘Babel’ (Gentlemen of The Road / Island / Universal Music)

Paloma Faith ‘Fall To Grace’ (RCA / Sony Music)

Plan B ‘Ill Manors’ (679 / Atlantic / Warner Music)