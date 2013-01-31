The Big Reunion: have Honeyz reached the End of the Line?
Célena Cherry, Mariama Goodman and Heavenli Abdi discuss line-ups, bust-ups and why getting back together is like an episode of Sex and the City
Honeyz have been off our radar for a good long while - 13 years since their last hit single to be exact. But after numerous line-ups, a few bust-ups and seven babies, the girls have Finally Found each other for one last shot at fame on ITV2's The Big Reunion alongside 5ive, Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, Liberty X and 911.
This time around it will be Célena Cherry, Mariama Goodman and Heavenli Abdi completing the trio, after founding member Naima Belkhiati declined to take part. Goodman was Abdi's replacement when she quit the band after just two singles in 1999, so the pair had never performed together - or even properly met - before agreeing to take part in the reality show.
"We were nervous to see how we would interact," Heavenli admitted to RadioTimes.com. "But it feels really natural. We've all been Honeyz so we've got that in common."
So have the girls found their Love of a Lifetime in this new line-up? Célena certainly seems to think so... "The show is a great platform for us to get together, even if it's just for the one show, and put all our issues behind us, talk them out and get on with what the important thing is and that's the music."
But will it really be just one more show or can fans look forward to more? "If people want to see us then definitely," said Mariama. Watch this space...
The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2