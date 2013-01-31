"We were nervous to see how we would interact," Heavenli admitted to RadioTimes.com. "But it feels really natural. We've all been Honeyz so we've got that in common."

So have the girls found their Love of a Lifetime in this new line-up? Célena certainly seems to think so... "The show is a great platform for us to get together, even if it's just for the one show, and put all our issues behind us, talk them out and get on with what the important thing is and that's the music."

But will it really be just one more show or can fans look forward to more? "If people want to see us then definitely," said Mariama. Watch this space...

The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2