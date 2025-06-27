The 1975 are getting ready for the ultimate gig as the Friday headliner at Glastonbury 2025.

Their appearance caps off a whirlwind career that has seen them become one of the biggest alternative acts in the world.

The band – comprised of Matthew 'Matty' Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel – have been friends since they were teenagers, and together have created an impressive discography of catchy and impactful hits.

All five of their albums have reached number one throughout their run – and although they have yet to bag a single in the Top 10, or a Number one single, they maintain strong streaming numbers with 16.8million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Before they take to the Pyramid stage at Glasto next month, here's everything you need to know about their releases to date, their influences, and their successes as a result.

The 1975 albums in release date order

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on day 2 of Music Midtown 2023 at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
The 1975. Scott Legato/WireImage

The 1975 have released five studio albums to date. These are:

  • The 1975 (2013)
  • I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)
  • A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018)
  • Notes on a Conditional Form (2020)
  • Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022)

They've also released the following live albums:

  • DH00278 (2017)
  • Live with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra (2023)
  • At Their Very Best (2023)
  • Live at Gorilla (2023)

And on top of that, the band have released a string of EPs. These are:

  • Facedown (2012)
  • Sex (2012)
  • iTunes Festival: London 2013 (2013)
  • Music for Cars (2013)
  • IV (2013)
  • Spotify Sessions (2013)
  • Rdio Sessions (2014)

The 1975 albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

The 1975 (2013)

English rock band The 1975 performs at the Kool Haus in Toronto (Photo by Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images)
The 1975 Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. The 1975
  2. The City
  3. MONEY
  4. Chocolate
  5. Sex
  6. Talk
  7. An Encounter
  8. Heart Out
  9. Settle Down
  10. Robbers
  11. Girls
  12. 12
  13. She Way Out
  14. Menswear
  15. Pressure
  16. Is There Somebody Who Can Watch You

Status: 2x Platinum

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Larry David" Episode 1695 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Hann, Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel of musical guest The 1975 perform on February 6, 2016 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
The 1975, pictured in 2016. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. The 1975
  2. Love Me
  3. Ugh
  4. A Change of Heart
  5. She's American
  6. If I Believe You
  7. Please Be Naked
  8. Lostmyhead
  9. The Ballad of Me and My Brain
  10. Somebody Else
  11. Loving Someone
  12. I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It
  13. The Sound
  14. This Must Be My Dream
  15. Paris
  16. Nana
  17. She Lays Down

Status: Platinum

I Like It When You Sleep... earned the band their first Grammy nomination, and they won Album of the Year at the Q Awards.

In 2017, The 1975 earned their first BRIT award for Best British Group.

The album was also up for the Mercury Music Prize, losing out to Skepta's Konnichiwa for Album of the Year.

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018)

British band 'The 1975', Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann perform during the BRIT Awards 2019 ceremony and live show in London on February 20, 2019. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO POSTERS NO MERCHANDISE NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
The 1975, pictured in 2019 DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. The 1975
  2. Give Yourself a Try
  3. TooTimeTooTimeTooTime
  4. How to Draw / Petrichor
  5. Love It If We Made It
  6. Be My Mistake
  7. Sincerity Is Scary
  8. I Like America & America Likes Me
  9. The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme
  10. Inside Your Mind
  11. Its Not Living (If It's Not with You)
  12. Surrounded by Heads and Bodies
  13. Mine
  14. I Couldn't Be More in Love
  15. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Status: Platinum

The band also earned their second win for Best British Group at The BRITs, as well as taking home Album of the Year.

In 2019, the band took home two Ivor Novello awards – one for Best Contemporary Song for Love It If We Made It, and one for Songwriter of the Year.

They also earned their second nod at the Mercury Awards, though lost out again to Dave's Psychodrama.

Notes on a Conditional Form (2020)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome's Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)
Matty Healy of The 1975, pictured 2020 Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. The 1975
  2. People
  3. The End (Music for Cars)
  4. Frail State of Mind
  5. Streaming
  6. The Birthday Party
  7. Yeah I Know
  8. Then Because She Goes
  9. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America
  10. Roadkill
  11. Me & You Together Song
  12. I Think Theres Something You Should Know
  13. Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied
  14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)
  15. Shiny Collarbone
  16. If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  17. Playing on My Mind
  18. Having No Head
  19. What Should I Say
  20. Bagsy Not in Net
  21. Don't Worry
  22. Guys

Status: Gold

At the Grammys, the band were nominated for Best Rock Song for Give Yourself A Try.

In 2020, the band won the Innovation Award, Best British Band and Band of the Decade at the NME Awards (a particularly nice full circle moment considering the same ceremony crowned them with the 'Worst Band' award just six years prior).

Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Matt Healy of The 1975 performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Matt Healy of The 1975, pictured in 2023. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Tracklist:

  1. The 1975 (BFIAFL)
  2. Happiness
  3. Looking for Somebody (To Love)
  4. Part of the Band
  5. Oh Caroline
  6. Im in Love With You
  7. All I Need to Hear
  8. Wintering
  9. Human Too
  10. About You
  11. When We Are Together

Status: Gold

The band earned their fourth BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act.

