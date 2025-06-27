The band – comprised of Matthew 'Matty' Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel – have been friends since they were teenagers, and together have created an impressive discography of catchy and impactful hits.

All five of their albums have reached number one throughout their run – and although they have yet to bag a single in the Top 10, or a Number one single, they maintain strong streaming numbers with 16.8million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Before they take to the Pyramid stage at Glasto next month, here's everything you need to know about their releases to date, their influences, and their successes as a result.

The 1975. Scott Legato/WireImage

The 1975 have released five studio albums to date. These are:

The 1975 (2013)

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018)

Notes on a Conditional Form (2020)

Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022)

They've also released the following live albums:

DH00278 (2017)

Live with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra (2023)

At Their Very Best (2023)

Live at Gorilla (2023)

And on top of that, the band have released a string of EPs. These are:

Facedown (2012)

Sex (2012)

iTunes Festival: London 2013 (2013)

Music for Cars (2013)

IV (2013)

Spotify Sessions (2013)

Rdio Sessions (2014)

The 1975 albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

The 1975 (2013)

The 1975 Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images

Tracklist:

The 1975 The City MONEY Chocolate Sex Talk An Encounter Heart Out Settle Down Robbers Girls 12 She Way Out Menswear Pressure Is There Somebody Who Can Watch You

Status: 2x Platinum

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016)

The 1975, pictured in 2016. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tracklist:

The 1975 Love Me Ugh A Change of Heart She's American If I Believe You Please Be Naked Lostmyhead The Ballad of Me and My Brain Somebody Else Loving Someone I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It The Sound This Must Be My Dream Paris Nana She Lays Down

Status: Platinum

I Like It When You Sleep... earned the band their first Grammy nomination, and they won Album of the Year at the Q Awards.

In 2017, The 1975 earned their first BRIT award for Best British Group.

The album was also up for the Mercury Music Prize, losing out to Skepta's Konnichiwa for Album of the Year.

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018)

The 1975, pictured in 2019 DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tracklist:

The 1975 Give Yourself a Try TooTimeTooTimeTooTime How to Draw / Petrichor Love It If We Made It Be My Mistake Sincerity Is Scary I Like America & America Likes Me The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme Inside Your Mind Its Not Living (If It's Not with You) Surrounded by Heads and Bodies Mine I Couldn't Be More in Love I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Status: Platinum

The band also earned their second win for Best British Group at The BRITs, as well as taking home Album of the Year.

In 2019, the band took home two Ivor Novello awards – one for Best Contemporary Song for Love It If We Made It, and one for Songwriter of the Year.

They also earned their second nod at the Mercury Awards, though lost out again to Dave's Psychodrama.

Notes on a Conditional Form (2020)

Matty Healy of The 1975, pictured 2020 Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Tracklist:

The 1975 People The End (Music for Cars) Frail State of Mind Streaming The Birthday Party Yeah I Know Then Because She Goes Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America Roadkill Me & You Together Song I Think Theres Something You Should Know Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy) Shiny Collarbone If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) Playing on My Mind Having No Head What Should I Say Bagsy Not in Net Don't Worry Guys

Status: Gold

At the Grammys, the band were nominated for Best Rock Song for Give Yourself A Try.

In 2020, the band won the Innovation Award, Best British Band and Band of the Decade at the NME Awards (a particularly nice full circle moment considering the same ceremony crowned them with the 'Worst Band' award just six years prior).

Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022)

Matt Healy of The 1975, pictured in 2023. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Tracklist:

The 1975 (BFIAFL) Happiness Looking for Somebody (To Love) Part of the Band Oh Caroline Im in Love With You All I Need to Hear Wintering Human Too About You When We Are Together

Status: Gold

The band earned their fourth BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act.

