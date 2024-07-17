But all remaining tour dates have been axed, with future creative projects involving the comedy rock group put on hold.

So, what did Gass say and why has the concert tour been cancelled? Read on for everything we know.

What happened to Tenacious D tour?

Black has cancelled the tour after Gass made a remark about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The former US president, who is also the Republican nominee for this year's election, survived an attempt on his life when a gunman shot at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday 15th July.

The comedy rock group were on stage in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, when Gass was presented with a birthday cake and asked to make a wish for his 64th birthday.

However, Gass sparked backlash when he replied, "Don't miss Trump next time," in reference to the shooting, which left the 78-year-old with an injured ear.

Kyle Gass and Jack Black of Tenacious D. Jeff Hahne / Getty Images.

In a statement on Instagram, Black said he was "blindsided" by Gass's comment, adding that "all future creative plans" for the pair are "on hold".

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," the comedian wrote.

He continued: "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Following Black's statement, Gass also apologised in a statement on Instagram.

"The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," he wrote on Tuesday.

"I don't condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement."

He concluded: "I profoundly apologise to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

