“Ed’s scrappier, that’s for sure!” she told Capital Breakfast’s Dave Berry, before adding, “Are you talking about fighting styles?”

Berry wasn’t, but changed tack. “That’s a much better idea. So they’re going toe-to-toe, they’re out in the car park outside the 02…”

“Ed could beat anyone in a fight,” Taylor said of the Thinking Out Loud singer, “Just because he’s like a little street urchin!

“[He’s] only sensitive when writing songs, but in a conversation about competition or anything – scrappy!”

Swinging back to the actual battle in hand, with Sheeran and Smith both up for British Single, British Male Solo Artist, Best British Video and Best British Album tomorrow night (Smith is also up for Best Breakthrough Artist), Swift admitted, “If we’re talking about the Brits it’s Sam’s year, he’s having an amazing year, I love him.

“Ed’s one of my best friends so I want him to win something, too. I think they’re both gonna win stuff, right?”

The artists will find out tomorrow night, with the ceremony taking place at the 02, and Ant and Dec back on hosting duties.

Whoever does win, let's just hope it doesn't turn nasty...

