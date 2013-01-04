Steve Lamacq launches BBC 6 Music’s search for the best song of the past ten years
To celebrate their tenth anniversary, from Monday listeners have the chance to vote for any of the top 100 tunes played on the station
BBC 6 Music began its life at 7am on 11 March 2002, with breakfast host Phill Jupitus playing Ash’s Burn Baby Burn as the first song. Since then it is estimated the station has played over one million songs – based on an average of 240 per day.
Now, as a final hurrah to its tenth anniversary celebrations, 6 Music wants to find the greatest song of its lifetime — from releases between March 2002 and the end of 2012. Presenters, producers and researchers have created a shortlist of 100 songs and from Monday 7 January listeners are invited to vote for what they think is the pinnacle of musical achievement of the past decade.
Presenter Lauren Laverne says, “We started with over 2,000 tracks on our list and have gradually whittled it down to 100, losing several of our personal favourites on the way. Now we need our listeners to help decide which track should be crowned the definitive song of 6 Music’s lifetime.”
As this is 6 Music, don’t expect to find too many X Factor winners on the shortlist. Artists featured include Radiohead, Blur, Outkast, The Streets, LCD Soundsystem, Johnny Cash, M.I.A., Arctic Monkeys and the White Stripes.
Each artist is restricted to only one track on the list with Steve Lamacq launching the poll during his show on Monday. Listeners can cast their vote via the website — but you only get to vote once, so choose wisely.
The poll will be open until Friday 25 January, then once all the votes have been compiled and counted, on Friday 1 February, 6 Music will play out the top 100 in order. Starting in Shaun Keaveny's breakfast show, it will culminate in Steve Lamacq revealing the song voted the greatest hit during his slot later on in the evening.