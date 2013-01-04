Presenter Lauren Laverne says, “We started with over 2,000 tracks on our list and have gradually whittled it down to 100, losing several of our personal favourites on the way. Now we need our listeners to help decide which track should be crowned the definitive song of 6 Music’s lifetime.”

As this is 6 Music, don’t expect to find too many X Factor winners on the shortlist. Artists featured include Radiohead, Blur, Outkast, The Streets, LCD Soundsystem, Johnny Cash, M.I.A., Arctic Monkeys and the White Stripes.

Each artist is restricted to only one track on the list with Steve Lamacq launching the poll during his show on Monday. Listeners can cast their vote via the website — but you only get to vote once, so choose wisely.

The poll will be open until Friday 25 January, then once all the votes have been compiled and counted, on Friday 1 February, 6 Music will play out the top 100 in order. Starting in Shaun Keaveny's breakfast show, it will culminate in Steve Lamacq revealing the song voted the greatest hit during his slot later on in the evening.