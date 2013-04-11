Is it a completely disrespectful move by the BBC, or is it unacceptable for the corporation to censor the charts, no matter how sensitive the subject matter? There’s no question that Thatcher was a divisive figure in the UK – but is there a better time and a place for such grievances to be aired? Or is this an expression of political and democratic freedom that should be protected?

What is more, if Radio 1 does decide to play the song on Sunday, how will presenter Jameela Jamil introduce the tune? Will she highlight the reason that it’s there or simply play the track and move on? Would ignoring it actually be more of a victory for the campaign as they have managed to disrupt the usual flow of the show, or is it the only way for the BBC to retain its credibility? However, in not playing the song, are the BBC taking sides and supporting a pro-Thatcher stance?

One thing’s for sure – it’s not a great time to be a producer at R1 towers...

