According to Audible, despite the fact that the series is fictional, listeners are likely to "mistake it for a true-crime podcast" in part because it mostly takes the form of improvised conversations between the actors.

"Sheridan, Joanne and the full cast were provided with scenarios and scene setting, from there the rest was up to them to improvise in the mind of their characters," a press release details.

In addition to Smith and Froggatt, the drama also features the voices of a range of others involved, including a survivor, a suspect, a detective and forensic psychologist as they all recount, from their perspective, what happened.

The synopsis continues: "As the story unfolds into a gripping hunt for an elusive serial killer, The Margate Murders calls into question whether can ever really trust what anyone says in a true crime podcast."

The series marks Audible’s first UK improvised production and is Smith’s first role in an audio drama.

It is based on the popular Dutch podcast De Blankenberge Tapes, which was devised by Tom Hofland and Pascal van Hulst, while James Dobbyn is also credited as an additional writer.

The Margate Murders is available exclusively on Audible now – get a free trial for Audible here.

