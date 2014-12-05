The absorbing new podcast series follows reporter Sarah Koenig as she investigates a 15-year-old real-life murder mystery.

Koenig has looked into police reports, interviewed witnesses and pondered theories surrounding the murder of Baltimore high-school student Hae Min Lee, who was strangled in 1999. Lee's ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed has since been convicted of the killing and is currently serving a life sentence in jail, but continues to maintain his innocence.

Since the first episode was released in early October, Serial has gripped listeners and broken records, becoming the fastest-downloaded podcast in iTunes history.

It will begin airing on Radio 4 Extra this Sunday at 9:00pm, with daily broadcasts until the network catches up with the story. Ten episodes of the series, which is set to return for a second run, have currently been released.

"We know we already have tons of Serial listeners in the UK but we love that the BBC will help us reach many, many more than we ever could with podcast alone," says Serial's editorial advisor Ira Glass.

"We are thrilled to be sharing Serial’s innovative journalism and storytelling with our audiences on Radio 4 Extra," added the station's controller Gwyneth Williams.

Serial starts on Sunday at 9:00pm on BBC Radio 4 Extra