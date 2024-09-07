Among his most prominent musical contributions was co-writing the Grease number Sandy, sung by John Travolta, while he and his bandmates also appeared in the beloved movie, performing various song as Johnny Casino and the Gamblers.

Several of their performances – including versions of rock and roll staples Blue Moon and Hound Dog – were featured on the film's official soundtrack album, which spent 12 weeks at the top of the American charts and has sold than 30 million copies worldwide.

Simon and Sha Na Na also fronted a self-titled variety show between 1977 and 1981, which included guest appearances from such big names as Chuck Berry, James Brown and The Ramones over the years.

The news of his death from sinus cancer was announced by his daughter Nina Simon, while he is also survived by his wife Deborah, daughter Morgan, stepson Nick and granddaughters Rocket and Naomi.

Paying tribute on X (formerly Twitter), past Sha Na Na member Jon 'Bowzer' Bauman wrote: "It’s a real blow to lose my friend Screamin’ Scott Simon from Sha Na Na.

"I hadn’t seen him much in recent years since he stayed in the group & I didn’t, but we were travel partners & really close back in the day. We tried to reconnect recently, but his poor health intervened."

Another friend commented: "My friend from Sha Na Na Screaming Scott Simon passed away today.

"Scott has been a friend since the 70s and I caught up with him live about 9 years ago. They sang Oh Donna to my Donna backstage. Scott loved his family and will be missed. I'm glad we kept in touch on FB through the years."

Meanwhile, many fans also paid their respects, with one admirer writing: "RIP to one of my piano heroes, Screamin' Scott Simon of Sha Na Na. He is the reason that I play piano!"