Samuel L Jackson in bid for Christmas number one
The Avengers star won’t be singing, but he’s “called in a couple of favours” for his charity single
The race for this year’s Christmas number one has kicked into gear as actor Samuel L Jackson announces his bid for the top spot.
The Avengers star isn’t going to sing himself – “I don’t think my singing will ever sell anything and my rapping is even worse,” he admits to the Sun – but what he is doing is pulling together a top team of amazing singers to record a charity single at Abbey Road studio.
The funds raised will help support One for the Boys, the charity Jackson chairs, which encourages men to talk about their health problems and get regular check ups.
“We have started approaching people and I’ve called in a couple of favours,” Jackson says, as names like Paloma Faith and Tinie Tempah are rumoured.
Of course, the Christmas number one title has long been held by the winner of The X Factor, including Leona Lewis, Shayne Ward and last year’s champ Sam Bailey – although Rage Against the Machine’s social media campaign famously helped them to deny X Factor’s Joe McElderry the 2009 title.
While Jackson is bound to be more concerned with raising money than winning, he does allude to a certain Mr Cowell as competition: “I have been in Simon Cowell’s presence and he can find talented people”.
Maybe just scoop up all the winners from previous years, Sam? Cowell’s done the hard work for you then…