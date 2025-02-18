After signing off her final show just before Christmas, Ball promised that she would be "popping up here on Radio 2 for new adventures" in 2025 – and now we know exactly what she was referring to.

Ball will launch a new BBC Radio 2 show in May, broadcasting between 1pm and 3pm on Saturdays, where she'll be "playing some of her favourite music and having lots of laughs reconnecting with listeners".

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, commented: "Zoe is one of the UK's most loved presenters, so I'm thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she'll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year."

When her weekday breakfast departure was first announced, Ball said that she was "excited to embrace" her next chapter, including "being a mum in the mornings" and tuning into Radio 2 "on the school run".

She added: "I think the world of you, listeners... with whom I've shared some of life's highs and lows; the good, the bad and the daft times."

Zoe Ball presenting her last show. BBC

In addition to her new weekend programme, Ball is also set to host two specials for BBC Radio 2; those being Elaine Paige: 60 Years in Showbusiness and a broadcast for Bradford's Big Brass Blowout – a weekend-long music festival in the UK's 2025 City of Culture.

Ball's conversation with Paige sees the legendary performer tell "exclusive stories" behind some of her most famous songs and reveal "tales from behind the red velvet curtains of London's glittering West End".

The show will be recorded at the London Palladium Theatre on Friday 25th April 2025, featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra as well as theatre stars Samantha Barks, Mazz Murray, Julian Ovenden, Charlie Stemp and Summer Strallen.

Live tickets are available from LW Theatres.

