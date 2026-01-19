❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Bridge Farm to be brought to life at new RHS show to celebrate The Archers' 75th anniversary
Designer Jo Thompson has created a garden for the inaugural RHS Badminton Flower Show.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 19 January 2026 at 5:42 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad