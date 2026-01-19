As part of The Archers’ 75th anniversary celebrations, the show has teamed up with the Royal Horticultural Society and garden designer Jo Thompson to bring to life a location central to the drama for decades, Bridge Farm.

Remarkably the farm went fully organic in 1984 and has been innovating regularly ever since, moving into organic milk production and running its own dairy. The Archers 75th Anniversary Garden at the new RHS Badminton Flower Show will look to reflect that commitment to organic farming and be a similarly pioneering, productive, sustainable, welcoming, family centred and optimistic space.

Though it’s more recent Bridge Farm history that has inspired the overarching spirit of the garden – the sewage spill last year that caused havoc for the Archers’ business and had listeners across the land gagging at the sloshing sound effects. The plot is designed to be a hopeful front garden, lovingly rebuilt after the damage from the spill.

That rebuilding will be reflected on air throughout the year, with references to the replanting of the Bridge Farm garden in the programme, some of which will then be on show at RHS Badminton.

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, says: “For the past 75 years [The Archers] has been reflecting rural life in the UK. The RHS garden will be a wonderful opportunity for fans to see Bridge Farm brought to life as never before – we can’t wait.”

The Archers 75th Anniversary Garden will feature at the new RHS Badminton Flower Show. Jo Thompson Garden Design

Thompson says: “I’ve been a long-time Archers fan, so creating a Bridge Farm garden to mark the programme’s 75th anniversary has been an absolute joy. The Archers world feels incredibly familiar to so many people, and everyone has their own idea of what Bridge Farm looks like – which has made it both exciting and a little daunting, in the best possible way. I can’t wait to see it come to life, with plenty of small details that will feel familiar to listeners.”

Some of those details in the 12m by 18m feature garden, will include Bridge Farm’s visitor entrance and noticeboard with bunting and pots; orchard fruit trees growing within a wildflower meadow; a cheese making area; and a potting bench with branded Bridge Farm vegetable boxes. There will also be a wildlife pond.

Speaking via video at the launch of the RHS Badminton Flower Show, Thompson has also teased, “there’s also a nod to goats!”, in reference to the burgeoning herd of goats at the farm.

She adds: “It’s also really exciting to be bringing this garden to the new RHS Badminton Flower Show. Set within a working landscape, it feels like exactly the right place for this garden to be. It’s not a judged garden, it’s simply there for people to enjoy.”

Whether any of the Archers cast will be there enjoying the garden is yet to be revealed, but we’d hope to be able to have a taste of Borsetshire Blue and perhaps bump into Eddie Grundy trying to get his ferrets involved somehow.

RHS Badminton Flower Show will take place 8–12 July. It is one of the RHS’s new touring Shows – alongside RHS Sandringham Flower Show for 2026 — and the first RHS Flower Show to take place in the beautiful Badminton Estate set within the South Gloucestershire countryside. Visit rhs.org.uk to purchase tickets and find out more about the show.

You can listen to The Archers on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

