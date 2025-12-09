This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

David Troughton and his real-life son William have played father and son Tony and Tom in The Archers since 2014. They are the son and grandson of the second Doctor Who, Patrick Troughton.

As father and son, is it easier to play that relationship?

DAVID: At the beginning it felt odd, because Tom and Tony don’t get on! Tony is still hankering after his dead son, John. Tom’s never lived up to John.

WILLIAM: Tom’s constantly chasing his father’s praise, wanting him to be proud of him...

DAVID: And that is so unlike our real relationship.

WILLIAM: It really is. It’s great that I get to spend this time with my dad. And because it’s outside the rest of the family, it’s special.

Does that make other family members feel a bit jealous?

DAVID: They’re probably thankful not to be part of Tony and Tom!

WILLIAM: There’s no competition. My brother Sam is also an actor and the other one, Jim, is a cricketer.

DAVID: That’s performing, too. It has to be in the genes.

Have any of your storylines made you gasp?

DAVID: Not yet… But remember your audition, Will? You came to see me [as Tony] in hospital when I seemed to be dying because I’d been hit by the bull. After the audition, Sean O’Connor, the editor, rang me up and said, “David, how would you feel if a member of your family joined The Archers?”

WILLIAM: Growing up watching him onstage, there were quite a few of those moments. I remember watching you get poisoned and die in one production…

DAVID: And before that, in 1989 when I played Bottom at the RSC, I stabbed myself fairly dramatically, and all I could hear from the front row was, “Bye bye, Mr Dad.” Isn’t that sweet?

WILLIAM: Growing up watching you die – not the most usual of childhoods.

David, have you ever given William any acting advice?

DAVID: When we started, I gave him a bit of advice about the microphone. On stage you look at each other but in radio you use it as the person. Although I’m always being told [does huge voice], “YOU’RE TOO LOUD.” Stage actors like me, we’re constantly trying to hit the back of the stalls. I like being BIG, you see.

WILLIAM: I’m constantly being told to quiet down, too.

Any dream storylines?

WILLIAM: I want us to fall out. Furiously. Big argument. Conflict!

DAVID: Yes, nobody wants to listen to us being happy. We need crises!

What would you give each other for Christmas, in character?

WILLIAM: Tony likes his train set, so something for that.

DAVID: Something for his tractor.

WILLIAM: Tom’s constantly searching for acceptance, so maybe just a “Well done, son” would do.

How about in real life?

DAVID: We do a Secret Santa, because it got too expensive.

WILLIAM: I’d give you a gadget, you like those.

DAVID: I gave you a drone last year – you’ve not used it once!

WILLIAM: Still a sore point, is it?

DAVID: It is!

You can listen to The Archers on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

