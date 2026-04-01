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BBC confirms it received "new information" about Scott Mills's conduct prior to Radio 2 departure
The presenter has also shared a statement for the first time since his departure from the BBC.
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Published: Wednesday, 1 April 2026 at 5:31 pm
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