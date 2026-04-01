The BBC has said that broadcaster Scott Mills was sacked after “new information” came to light.

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In a statement released on Wednesday (1 April), the BBC revealed that it knew about a police investigation into the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host in 2017, but said that it had “acted decisively” after receiving fresh information in recent weeks and terminated his contract on Friday (27 March).

The BBC did not give details on the new information that led to the radio DJ’s sacking.

Mills has also shared a statement for the first time, confirming that he was the subject of the police investigation in which he "fully cooperated", and thanking those who have reached out to him this week.

“The recent announcement that I am no longer contracted to the BBC has led to the publication of rumour and speculation," Mills said.

"In response to this the Metropolitan Police has made a statement, which I confirm relates to me. An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offence which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018.

"As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.

"Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed seven years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter.

"I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have reached out to me with kindness, my former colleagues, and my beloved listeners, who I greatly miss."

Scott Mills. BBC

Earlier, a BBC spokesperson said: "Scott Mills had a long career across the BBC, he was hugely popular and we know the news this week has come as a shock and surprise to many.

"We also recognise there’s been much speculation in the media and online since Monday. We hope people understand that there is a limit to what we can say because we have to be mindful of the rights of those involved.

"What we can confirm is that in recent weeks, we obtained new information relating to Scott and we spoke directly with him. As a result, the BBC acted decisively in line with our culture and values and terminated his contracts on Friday 27 March.

"The BBC has made a significant commitment to improve its culture, processes and standards. Last year, following an independent culture review, we set out the behavioural expectations for everyone who works with or for the BBC and we were clear action would be taken if these were not met."

The spokesperson continued: "Separately, we can confirm the BBC was made aware in 2017 of the existence of an ongoing police investigation, which was subsequently closed in 2019 with no arrest or charge being made. We are doing more work to understand the detail of what was known by the BBC at this time."

Scott Mills. Jordan Peck/Getty Images

It was announced that Mills had been sacked on Monday following allegations over his personal conduct.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that Mills was questioned in 2018 over allegations of serious sexual offences against a boy who was aged under 16.

The investigation began in 2016 and concerned allegations relating to incidents reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000. The case was closed in 2019 due to lack of evidence.

Radio Times has reached out to Mills for comment on the allegations.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement: "In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000.

"As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.

"A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019."

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