“After 32 years in the chair, I have decided to stand down from Radio 4’s Any Questions? at the end of June,” he said.

“It has been a great privilege to have been in this role for so long[…] It will be a wrench to leave. But the time feels right.”

He added he plans to "remain as busy in the years ahead as I have been up to now".

BBC director general Tony Hall said Dimbleby was an “outstanding” presenter who “commanded the respect of the audience and panellists alike”.

The BBC say Dimbleby’s replacement will be appointed in due course.

Jonathan Dimbleby’s departure follows the exit of his older brother David Dimbleby from BBC1’s Question Time after 25 years. David also recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that he won’t be making a comeback as the BBC’s election night host.