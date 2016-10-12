“I guess what my real hope would be is that eventually Woman's Hour would kind of talk itself out of a job. Because those issues wouldn't be there anymore,” the broadcaster told RadioTimes.com at Cheltenham Literature Festival.

“We would have affordable childcare that's trustworthy – a government that says yes, that's absolutely necessary. No women being killed by their partners. But I think that's me being ridiculously optimistic.

“I would love to see a world where we are educated equally, we have equal opportunities at work, we are paid equally, there is no domestic violence, there is no coercive control - all of that just goes.”

Without gendered political issues at its core, Woman’s Hour would have no purpose, Jenni explained.

“The cooking's great, the knitting's great, the comedians are fantastic,” she said.

“But without its political edge, I wonder, would people be as engaged by it if we weren't discussing those really serious political issues that are not going away?

“If in 100 years from now, that perfect world of total equality had happened, maybe we wouldn't need it - because would we want to just listen to cooking, knitting, comics?”