Miliband, who records the podcast with veteran presenter Geoff Lloyd, will be competing with Romesh Ranganathan’s Hip Hop Saved My Life, the Remaniacs podcast and Jon Ronson’s The Butterfly Effect.

Also nominated in the audio categories, for radio programme of the year, are Hilary Mantel’s series of The Reith Lectures on Radio 4 alongside Neil MacGregor’s Living with the Gods (also Radio 4), the Steve Lamacq show (6 Music) and Classic FM’s Saturday Night at the Movies with Radio Times film editor Andrew Collins.

Comics Andy Hamilton (BBC Radio 4) and Frank Skinner (Absolute Radio) have been shortlisted as Radio Broadcaster of the Year. The other nominees include A. Dot (aka Dotty), who presents the 1Xtra Breakfast Show, and Emma Barnett, for BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Emma Barnett Show and Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

More like this

Previous winners of the BPG Radio Broadcaster award include Alistair Cook, Sir Terry Wogan, Jane Garvey, Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Brian Redhead, Sandi Toksvig and Sir Mark Tully.

Last week, the BPG announced the shortlist for the TV section of the awards which will be given at the same event at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 16th March.

The nominations list sees the comedies Detectorists and Inside No 9 go head to head in two categories.

Both series have been nominated as Best Comedy, with Detectorist’s Mackenzie Crook and Inside No 9’s Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton also shortlisted for the Best Writer award. They are joined on the writer shortlist by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) and Peter Morgan (The Crown).

Advertisement

The BPG awards are chosen by TV and radio journalists.