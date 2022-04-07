The actor, best known for his television projects including the likes of Doctor Who , Broadchurch and Good Omens , has also worked extensively on the stage.

David Tennant will portray Macbeth in an audio adaptation of the famous Shakespeare play, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 later this month.

He has previously played the title roles in Royal Shakespeare Company productions of Hamlet and Richard II, while he has also starred in radio versions of romantic comedy Twelfth Night and legendary tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

All this to say Tennant is very well-acquainted with the past work of the Bard, meaning there will be much anticipation to see what he does with the role of tyrannical King Macbeth.

Alison Hindell, Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction, said: “Macbeth is a part of great significance for any actor, but particularly so for Scottish players.

"As David Tennant makes a welcome return to Radio 4 audio drama we look forward to this performance with great anticipation."

Other Scottish actors who have played Macbeth before him include His Dark Materials star James McAvoy, as well as Alan Cumming and the late Nicol Williamson.

The cast of this latest adaptation includes BAFTA winner Daniela Nardini as Lady Macbeth, Stuart McQuarrie as Banquo, Alec Newman as Macduff and Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Lady Macduff.

The first half of the adaptation will be broadcast on 23rd April, the date that William Shakespeare's birthday is traditionally celebrated, with the second half set to hit the airwaves the following day.

Macbeth airs on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April, between 3pm and 4pm, on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds. Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

