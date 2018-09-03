[UPDATE: CHRIS EVANS ANNOUNCES HE WILL JOIN VIRGIN RADIO'S BREAKFAST SHOW]

“I have absolutely loved every single moment of my time at Radio 2," Evans said in a statement. "The last 13 years have flashed by in what seems like the blink of an eye. I have learnt so much from so many people to whom I will be eternally grateful."

He continued: "As Sir Terry said before me, there’s never a right time to leave something you love but there might be a wrong time if you hang on too long. I honestly think The Breakfast Show is currently as positive, useful, sunny and inclusive as it has ever been. In fine shape for its next custodian. Whoever that turns out to be, I wish them all the very best, they are in for an absolute blast.”

Evans began his stint at the station in September 2005 as the host of the Saturday afternoon show, before taking over for Terry Wogan as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in January 2010. He currently boasts the biggest audience on UK radio, with a weekly audience of 9.04m.

“Chris has been an absolutely first-class presenter of the Breakfast Show," BBC director general Tony Hall said. "He has brought both warmth and a genuine insight into what listeners want. He has given 100 percent to each of his BBC projects, including raising millions of pounds for Children in Need. I’d like to thank him for all his efforts over the years and wish him all the best for the future.”

It is as yet unclear what Evans next move will be, or who the BBC will line up to replace him.