Andrew Marr says new LBC show won't be 'bland, safe or predictable'

The show is said to be packed with Marr’s trademark analysis and opinion, and from the sounds of it, he won’t be holding back on telling listeners what he really thinks.

Andrew Marr has given us the first details of his brand-new LBC show Tonight with Andrew Marr, which is set to launch on Monday 7th March at 6pm.

Of his new show, Marr said: "I've always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.

“Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere."

The new weekday show will feature a range of high-profile guests, with both national and international figures, to dissect the defining issues of the day.

It will form part of LBC’s spring schedule, as Marr joins the likes of Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien and Eddie Mair on the broadcaster.

The station also hosts shows by Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, Tom Swarbrick, Camilla Tominey, Matt Frei and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

It is currently celebrating its highest ever listening figures, with 3.2 million listeners across the UK each week.

Alongside presenting his show, Marr will also write a regular column for LBC.co.uk.

Tom Cheal, Managing Editor of LBC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to our brilliant line-up of presenters.

"Now with the freedom to share his views and broadcast in his own voice, Tonight with Andrew Marr will be packed with sharp opinion, insightful commentary and agenda-setting interviews, all delivered in Andrew’s fast-paced, vivid style.

"At a time when LBC is celebrating record audiences, it promises to become another unmissable moment in our schedule.”

This announcement follows Marr’s surprise move from the BBC last November, when he claimed he was “keen to get my own voice back”, after joining the broadcaster in 2000.

He had presented BBC One's Sunday morning political programme for 16 years, since 2005, which he claimed was "probably more than enough time for anybody".

Tonight with Andrew Marr, will launch Monday 7th March, and air Monday to Thursday 6pm to 7pm on LBC and Global Player. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

