Andrew Marr quits BBC after 21 years and announces move to Global

Andrew Marr announced his decision to leave the BBC on Twitter today (19th November), saying he was leaving behind “many happy memories and wonderful colleagues”.

The journalist and presenter confirmed he would be moving on to a role at Global.

“I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers,” he tweeted.

“I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.

“I’ve been doing the Andrew Marr Show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!”

Global shared details of Marr’s next role on Twitter, revealing that he will be presenting new shows on LBC and Classic FM, as well as a weekly podcast on Global Player.

He is also set to write a regular column for LBC.co.uk.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said (via LBC): “Andrew is one of the finest and most respected broadcasters and journalists of our time and we are honored to welcome him to the Global family, especially at a moment when we are celebrating record audience figures.

“LBC now takes its next step. Andrew Marr will be an unmissable moment in the schedule and we are excited that he will be part of LBC and Classic FM’s incredible presenter line-up.”

Marr began his career as a political commentator and went on to become a newspaper editor.

He first joined the BBC back in 2000. He has been presenting BBC One’s Sunday morning political programme since 2005.

Tim Davie, BBC’s Director-General, released a statement following the announcement, saying: “Andrew Marr has been a brilliant journalist and presenter during his time at the BBC. He leaves an unmatched legacy of outstanding political interviews and landmark programmes. We wish him well for the next chapter.”

Fran Unsworth, BBC’s Director of News and Current Affairs, said: |Throughout his long and distinguished career at the BBC, Andrew has been a firm favourite with our audiences.

“Andrew started at the BBC as a knowledgeable and insightful political editor, and went on to become a feature of the UK’s Sunday mornings, on Sunday AM, which became the Andrew Marr Show . He is a fantastic presenter and interviewer, whose wisdom and skill will be a loss to our screens.

“We thank him greatly for his years of service and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

