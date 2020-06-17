When Louis Met… Banksy (at a QPR game)

“One of the other people in the box was a young artist. He was a little bit sheepish and wasn’t terribly outgoing. I said, ‘Alright, what do you do?’. He said, ‘I’m a street artist’. He gave me a little booklet of some of his art and it looked quite good. I kind of made awkward chit chat and I asked his name and he said, ‘Banksy’,” Theroux said.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Fast forward a year and people kept asking me, ‘Have you heard of Banksy? Nobody knows who he is’. I was like, ‘Banksy? Yeah I know who he is, we went to QPR together!’”

“I’m one of the only people who has ever met Banksy…and we bonded over Peter Crouch!” he added.

Banksy’s true identity has remained unconfirmed and widely speculated since he rose to fame in the early 2000s with his political street art.

Despite mentioning his encounter with the anonymous artist, Theroux did not reveal Banksy’s true identity on the podcast.

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available to listen to on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.