When Louis Met… Banksy (at a QPR game)

Journalist Louis Theroux has told Peter Crouch about the time he met anonymous Bristolian artist Banksy.

Louis Theroux

Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux has revealed that he once met street artist Banksy at a Queens Park Rangers F.C. game.

Advertisement

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Theroux recalled the time he met the famously anonymous artist in 2001 whilst watching Crouch play for QPR from a viewing box.

“One of the other people in the box was a young artist. He was a little bit sheepish and wasn’t terribly outgoing. I said, ‘Alright, what do you do?’. He said, ‘I’m a street artist’. He gave me a little booklet of some of his art and it looked quite good. I kind of made awkward chit chat and I asked his name and he said, ‘Banksy’,” Theroux said.

“Fast forward a year and people kept asking me, ‘Have you heard of Banksy? Nobody knows who he is’. I was like, ‘Banksy? Yeah I know who he is, we went to QPR together!’”

“I’m one of the only people who has ever met Banksy…and we bonded over Peter Crouch!” he added.

Banksy’s true identity has remained unconfirmed and widely speculated since he rose to fame in the early 2000s with his political street art.

Despite mentioning his encounter with the anonymous artist, Theroux did not reveal Banksy’s true identity on the podcast.

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available to listen to on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
