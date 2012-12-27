REVEAL

2. New teenage sensation Jake Bugg hails from which British city?

Nottingham

3. Muse had a number one album this year with The 2nd Law. Singer Matt Bellamy’s dad had a number one single in the 60s with which band and track?

The Tornados, Telstar

4. The Huffington Post said that in America “2012 was the year of…” Who?

One Direction

5. Who won this year’s Mercury Music Prize album of the year?

alt-J

6. Which British band provided the official theme for the table tennis at the 2012 Olympics?

Hot Chip

7. Which hit namechecked a fashionable district of Seoul?

Gangnam Style

8. How is Benjamin Paul Ballance-Drew better known?

Plan B

9. Which soul legend’s comeback album The Bravest Man in the Universe was co-produced by Damon Albarn?

Bobby Womack

10. Which raucous guitar band came of age in 2012?

The Vaccines, with the album Come of Age

