Queen to perform New Year's Eve bash on BBC1
The concert will be fronted by Adam Lambert with tickets on sale at midday tomorrow
Queen and Adam Lambert – the former American Idol contestant who has toured with the band since 2012 – have announced a live concert on BBC1 on New Year's Eve.
The gig will take place in Central Hall Westminster, a methodist church opposite Westminster Abbey. When Big Ben strikes midnight, the veteran rockers will take a break so the BBC can broadcast the firework display that takes place along the Thames as is traditional.
Lambert was runner-up in the 2009 series of the American talent contest and first sang with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor at a festival in 2012, belting out the hits so famously performed by Queen's late frontman Freddie Mercury.
Tickets will be released from midday on Tuesday 2nd December. Standing seats cost £118.15, while balcony seats are £166.15.
Roger Taylor said: "I never imagined we would be around to usher in the year of 2015, what a thrill! We promise you a great night."
Brian May added: “OK – Let’s rock into 2015!”
Last year Gary Barlow performed live at Central Hall Westminster, and was watched by almost 14 million people.
For a taster of Adam Lambert performing with Queen, take a look at the video below...