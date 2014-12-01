Lambert was runner-up in the 2009 series of the American talent contest and first sang with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor at a festival in 2012, belting out the hits so famously performed by Queen's late frontman Freddie Mercury.

Tickets will be released from midday on Tuesday 2nd December. Standing seats cost £118.15, while balcony seats are £166.15.

Roger Taylor said: "I never imagined we would be around to usher in the year of 2015, what a thrill! We promise you a great night."

More like this

Brian May added: “OK – Let’s rock into 2015!”

Last year Gary Barlow performed live at Central Hall Westminster, and was watched by almost 14 million people.

Advertisement

For a taster of Adam Lambert performing with Queen, take a look at the video below...