Remember after Michael Jackson? And David Bowie? The Top 10 has become downright sad.

And so it goes with Prince.

The Big Purple One holds all five top spots in the album chart, with The Very Best Of at the top, followed by Ultimate and Purple Rain. 11 more are expected to enter the Top 100 by the end of the week, according to the Official Chart Company.

In the singles chart, six Prince hits have re-entered the top 40. Purple Rain is at number 2, followed by many of the usual suspects at various positions: When Doves Cry (6), Kiss (11), Raspberry Beret (15), 1999 (17) and Little Red Corvette (26).

The number of downloads is most likely helped by the fact that Prince – notoriously sceptical of the Internet and the music industry generally – is only available to stream on the comparatively small Tidal service.

In case you're wondering, Candle in the Wind '97 is still the UK's highest ever selling single.