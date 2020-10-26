Viewers have been gripped by the show's fascinating and tragic cases, with volume two including the heart-wrenching episode titled Stolen Kids, as well as Tsunami Spirits, which focuses on reported ghost sightings in Japan.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The upcoming podcast spin-off will follow a similar format to the main series, featuring the original theme music, a narrator and interviews with the people involved in each case.

Unsolved Mysteries co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer will be an executive producer on the show, which will be co-produced by premium podcasting company Cadence13.

More like this

According to Deadline, the weekly podcast series will launch in early 2021, although Netflix's streaming show is yet to be officially renewed for a third season.

“Cosgrove/Meurer Productions is thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13 to present all new unsolved mysteries to podcast listeners,” Meurer told Deadline. "There are an incredible number of cases that we hope to solve through the podcast."

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix for comment.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.