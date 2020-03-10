Meanwhile in Emmerdale, Marlon Dingle has a heart attack, which is just about all he needs after getting locked-up for a crime he didn't commit. But will he be ok? And where is baby Eve?

EastEnders' hardman Ben Mitchell is about to get a blast from the past in the form of fellow tough guy, Danny Hardcastle. But what proposition does he have for him?

In Hollyoaks, poor Darren is battling with depression and we're gearing up for the Neighbours 35th anniversary with all the spoilers you need.

