Mel Giedroyc joins Episode 6 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Mel Giedroyc joins Jane Garvey for the sixth episode of The Radio Times Podcast to talk about upcoming Channel 4 programme Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.

If you have a passion for practical creative endeavours, there’s certainly a programme out there for you. There’s The Great British Bake Off for competitive bakers, Glow Up for aspiring make-up artists, Sewing Bee for crafty sewers – and now, to add to the line-up is Handmade.

Giedroyc, who is host of Handmade, follows nine contestants as they undertake weekly woodwork challenges. In the studio with Garvey, she discusses the show’s use of countless euphemisms. She also unpicks the show’s diversity, and whether there’s an end in sight for talent-based contests.

What else can I expect from Episode 6?

Jane Garvey and resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon mark our cards for the week ahead covering everything from series three of Succession, Netflix’s South Korean drama Squid Game and BBC Two drama, Impeachment.

Plus, we hear from Jamie Laing – last year’s Strictly Come Dancing finalist and Made in Chelsea star – talking about upcoming BBC Three programme I Like The Way U Move, which he hosts.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.

