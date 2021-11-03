Nadiya Hussain joins Episode 9 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

This week’s episode of The Radio Times Podcast sounds more appetising than ever as it serves up another revealing interview by Jane Garvey, this time with the nation’s favourite baker, Nadiya Hussain.

The former Great British Bake Off star chats about her new BBC show Fast Flavours, reveals how to make Mac and Cheesy Wotsits, discusses the role model she has become in Britain today, the impact of social media on teenagers and how she encourages her family of three young kids to eat cake, exercise and have fun. As she says: “The last thing I need to do is give them [my children] a complex”.

Plus, Kelly-Anne Taylor interviews Phoebe Dynevor and David Morrissey about their upcoming Sky film, The Colour Room; it follows the story of Clarice Cliff, one of Britain’s most revolutionary ceramic artists. The duo discuss the gap in the market for female-led films, the marginalised aspects of British history and why this film would not have been commissioned five years ago.

What else can I expect from Episode 9?

Rhianna Dhillon and Jane Garvey mark your cards for the week ahead. They review Channel 4’s anthology series On The Edge which explores the impact of mental health on familial life, Doctor Who – which is Jodie Whittaker’s final series as the Doctor – and Netflix’s upcoming film, Passing.

When and where can I listen?

