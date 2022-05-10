Jane and Rhianna start their reviews this week with Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood, a new documentary about the fitness coach who rose to fame though his lockdown workouts. Jane and Rhianna discuss Wicks’ “eye-opening” revelations about his upbringing and explore how the social media star led them to reassess their own childhood experiences.

On the latest episode of The Radio Times Podcast , hosts Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon share their expert insights on this week’s must-see TV.

The duo also delve into the latest project from time travel veteran, ex-Doctor Who writer, Steven Moffat. Starring Rose Leslie and Theo James - respectively best known for Game of Thrones and The Divergent Series - The Time Traveller’s Wife is adapted from the novel of the same name by American author, Audrey Niffenegger. Despite the HBO show’s impressive credentials, Jane isn’t entirely convinced - listen in to discover why this “super soppy” show doesn’t tick all her boxes.

Jane and Rhianna also give their verdict on Conversations with Friends - a new adaptation of the work of Sally Rooney, author of the 2020 hit, Normal People. Discover their highs and lows from the “gentle and beautiful drama”, which follows “academic, arty types” in a middle-class Dublin.

Finally, the pair discuss Floodlights, which makes for a “deeply unsettling” look at abuse in professional football.

Write in to The Radio Times Podcast and let us know your thoughts

