Zara McDermott joins Episode 12 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Love Island and Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott joins The Radio Times Podcast to talk about her upcoming BBC documentary Uncovering Rape Culture. Her investigation highlights that schools are suffering from an unprecedented wave of sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviour.

McDermott discusses the impact easy availability to violent and graphic porn is having on young adults, the failure of our current sex education curriculum and how unchecked toxic behaviour acts as a gateway to serious offences.

She also explores the current social climate for women – especially following the death of Sarah Everard and other high profile cases of violence against women – showcasing how females feel both fearful and angry.

What else can I expect from episode 12?

Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon mark our cards for the week ahead, reviewing Apple TV+’s film Finch starring Tom Hanks, Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and the second series of the much-awaited and entirely binge-worth Tiger King 2.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV's biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer.

