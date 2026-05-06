As fans gear up for the Harry Potter TV launch this Christmas, HBO Max has announced a new podcast series set to take listeners on a journey through the eight beloved films.

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Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, which has been produced by HBO Max in partnership with Pod People, will debut on 19 May with a two-episode launch focused on the first film. Two episodes will drop weekly from then on.

HBO Max has said the podcast is launching in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which starred Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione).

The podcast also comes ahead of HBO's Harry Potter TV series based on JK Rowling’s books, which will feature a brand new cast including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Hosted by film critic and broadcaster Rhianna Dhillon, who’ll be joined by a rotating roster of co-hosts for each film, Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast will “offer a thoughtful rewatch experience that balances high‑level film recaps with in-depth discussion of the moments that matter most by revisiting key sequences and themes and diving deeper into standout scenes, performances and creative choices".

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

The official synopsis continues: “Each episode explores the whimsy, heart and cinematic craft behind the films, while reflecting on why Harry Potter continues to resonate so powerfully with audiences around the world, and appeals to fans and newcomers alike.”

A regular Magic Makers segment will also see Dhillon joined by special behind-the-scenes guests, who’ll be offering their own unique insights into what it took to bring the wizarding world to life on screen.

Fans will be able to stream the video version of the podcast exclusively on HBO Max in the US, while the audio-only version will be available across all major digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast will debut on 19 May.

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