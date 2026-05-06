❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Harry Potter franchise announces new companion series ahead of TV show launch this Christmas
The new podcast series will revisit all eight films.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 12:31 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...