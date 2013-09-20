Starting on October 14 with Minnesota five-piece Politica followed by Godfrapp the next day, the live performances will be part of Laverne’s show between 10am and 1pm.

McCartney will take to the Maida Vale stage on Wednesday October 16, returning to the same BBC studios he played in with John, George and Ringo in the 60s.

The Manic Street Preachers will play the following day with Icelandic band Sigur Ros rounding off the week on Friday with their first ever live session for BBC Radio 6 Music.

More like this

Tickets for all the performances are available from the 6 Music website with registration open until 7pm on Friday 27 September.

Advertisement

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2 and 6 Music, said:“6 Music Live at Maida Vale has come of age in 2013. And to have such a diverse line-up including the world's most loved singer songwriter is a dream come true, especially for the lucky listeners who will also be able to watch Paul McCartney perform live.”