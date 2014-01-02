One Direction pip Emeli Sandé to claim biggest-selling album of 2013
Midnight Memories sold 685,000 copies at the end of the year – just 2,000 more than the double Brit Award winner's album
One Direction sold more copies of their latest album in the last five weeks of 2013 than any other artist managed in the entire year.
Midnight Memories – Zayn, Harry, Liam, Louis and Niall’s third album – overtook Emeli Sandé’s Our Version of Events ahead of the New Year, selling 685,000 copies in the UK, just 2,000 more than the Brit Award-winning album.
“This tops an amazing year for us!” 1D’s Liam Payne told OfficialCharts.com. “We're so excited to have the biggest selling album in the UK this year, especially with a record we are all so proud of.
“We'd like to thank everyone who has bought the album, it really means a lot to us.”
However, Midnight Memories has some way to go before it overhauls Sandé’s record in terms of total sales. Our Version of Events was already the biggest selling album of 2012 and has shifted over 2 million copies in total in the UK.
Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Olly Murs complete the top five albums in the UK, with Canadian crooner Bublé the only non-Brit in the top ten.
The Official Top 10 Biggest Selling Artist Albums of 2013
1. One Direction – Midnight Memories
2. Emeli Sandé – Our Version of Events
3. Michael Buble – To Be Loved
4. Robbie Williams – Swings Both Ways
5. Olly Murs – Right Place Right Time
6. Bruno Mars – Unorthodox Jukebox
7. Rod Stewart – Time
8. Arctic Monkeys – AM
9. Gary Barlow – Since I Saw You Last
10. Ellie Goulding – Halcyon
