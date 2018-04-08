Actors in the running for awards include Imelda Staunton, Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranston, Lesley Joseph and Lesley Manville.

Find out everything you need to know about the awards night below.

What time are the Olivier Awards 2018 on TV?

The ceremony will be broadcast live from The Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday 8th April at 10.20pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

They may as well be called the "Hamilton" awards this year. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s phenomenon of a hip-hop musical is nominated in 13 categories for the 2018 London theatre prizes, more than any show ever before (check out the full list of nominations for 2018 here).

It should at the very least sweep up best new musical, though it’s a strong category with Dylan show The Girl from the North Country and the life-affirming Everybody’s Talking about Jamie.

That should be just one of a tricorn hatful of wins, but it would be a shame if other triumphs this year, such as Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman or the bizarrely brilliant Oslo, were cast into the shade. Catherine Tate hosts proceedings from the Royal Albert Hall.