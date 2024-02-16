Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to showcase her latest album on the GUTS World Tour, which is set to kick off later this month.

The upcoming tour will be her biggest to date, with Rodrigo set to perform at venues around the world before she lands in the UK.

Rodrigo announced the world tour back in September 2023, hot on the heels of her second album, GUTS, which was released earlier that month and proved to be a huge success - with the lead single, Vampire, rising to No. 1 in the UK charts and spending 10 weeks in the top 10.

Following GUTS album's release, Rodrigo expressed her hopes for a tour, telling Capital Breakfast: "Oooh, it’s all in the works. I can’t say anything yet, but I’m so excited to play all these songs in a live show.

"I wrote this album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I want people to sing in a crowd, so hopefully that’s what is achieved."

Rodrigo last went on tour in 2022, shortly after releasing her debut album, Sour, performing in venues in Europe, North American and the UK.

But which songs can we expect Rodrigo to play on her GUTS World Tour? Read on for everything we know so far.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour set list?

Olivia Rodrigo singing into a microphone in a grey outfit
Olivia Rodrigo. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images

An official tour setlist is yet to be confirmed.

However, given that she’s promoting a new album, GUTS, and had recent success with her album Sour, she'll likely be selecting a number of these tracks, which we've listed below:

GUTS album

  • Get Him Back
  • Vampire
  • Bad Idea Right
  • Love Is Embarrassing
  • All-America B***h
  • Logical
  • The Grudge
  • Lacy
  • Pretty Isn't Pretty
  • Making The Bed
  • Teenage Dream

Sour album

  • Traitor
  • Favourite Crime
  • Deja Vu
  • Happier
  • Jealousy, Jealousy
  • Good 4 U
  • Brutal
  • Enough For You
  • Drivers License

It’s also possible that she might perform her new Hunger Games track Can’t Catch Me Now.

