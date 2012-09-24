It’s no secret that #TeamGrimmy has a hoard of celebrity friends and fans...

Anyone who can call on the services of Cheryl Cole, Rita Ora, Professor Green, Harry Styles and Wiley for their promotional video is odds-on for a star-studded line-up. And this morning did not disappoint with Matt Smith, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber all making appearances.

Radio 1’s drive towards a younger audience drew mixed reactions from this morning’s tweeters.

@hannzaah shared her support for Grimshaw’s choice of celebrity guests:

While @taymart2 gave Grimmy a gold star for his performance…

But the station’s efforts to recruit younger listeners led to criticism from the show’s older, loyal fan base, with @judemac82 noting,

Think I am finally realising I'm too old for radio 1. Gave grimmy a chance this morning . . . One direction and Justin bieber. No ta. #old — Jude Mactaggart (@judemac82) September 24, 2012

Many listeners appeared disgruntled at the prominence given to teen popstars Styles and Bieber whose interviews and music were given star billing. Simon McCarthy tweeted:

And @edwardconway made reference to Radio 1’s promise to play more music, following Chris Moyles’ eight-year reign of jingles and morning chatter:

"Yes finally more music on radio 1 breakfast show"...oh wait no that was 15mins with Harry Styles on the phone — Edward Conway (@edwardconway) September 24, 2012

Today’s launch roused Moyles’ faithful troops who spent the morning campaigning on Twitter for the return of their much-loved host, following his final broadcast on Friday 14 September.

The @Team_Moyles handle succeeded in getting #TeamMoyles trending alongside Radio 1’s #TeamGrimmy in the battle of the hashtags:

Retweet this picture, and join #TeamMoyles from 6.30am! twitter.com/Team_Moyles/st… — Team Moyles (@Team_Moyles) September 23, 2012

While loyal @StaceBannister has eight years of material to fall back on…

But this was far from a one-sided Twitter war, with Grimmy’s young (and often famous) crowd of supporters heaping on the praise. One female fan even took style tips from the new be-quiffed host:

While NME deputy editor Eve Barlow tweeted,

And Caitlin Moran channelled the ‘yoof’ of today:

The teen boppers may have split the opinion of listeners, but there was one star who earned unanimous support from the Twittersphere… Matt Smith, we salute you.

Scott Bryan sums up The Doctor’s healing powers…

And Fraser McAlpine just can't stop listening.

