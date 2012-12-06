The Brit award-winning band were nominated for two Grammys in 2011 and four in 2012, but are yet to take home an award.

This year Mumford & Sons have been nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for their song I Will Wait and Album of the Year and Best Americana Album for Babel, as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media and Long Form Music Video.

Ed Sheeran is up for Song of the Year for his song The A Team while Adele has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for Set Fire To The Rain.

Both Florence & the Machine and British band Maroon 5 are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Scottish artist Calvin Harris has been nominated for Best Dance Recording while former Beatle Paul McCartney is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his album Kisses On The Bottom. Coldplay have also been nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album.

The winners will be announced at the 55th Grammy award ceremony in Los Angeles on 10 February 2013.