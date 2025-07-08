The moment brought things full circle for Capaldi, who took time away from music after his last performance on the same stage back in 2023.

But now he's back in action, and after his emotional comeback, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to share his music overseas as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

Performing hit songs Someone You Loved and Before You Go, as well as new single Survive, Capaldi then shared what other music lies ahead for him that fans can look forward to.

Lewis Capaldi. Leon Neal/Getty Images

“I don’t know about an album," he said. "But hopefully we'll be releasing... I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I'll say it anyway, who cares?

"I'm doing an EP at some point this year, and then an album may follow maybe next year."

He also added there'll be another song coming up later this summer, and confirmed he doesn't plan on going anywhere again anytime soon, saying he'll release "another and then another 'til the day I die".

The news will be welcome to fans across the globe, with Survive already shooting to the top of the charts in the UK, bagging Capaldi his sixth UK number one just a week after it was dropped without notice.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Someone You Loved remains the most streamed song of all time in the UK.

Following his return to music, Capaldi has already announced a string of UK tour dates, which will kick off on 7th September at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

Appearing across Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham – including two dates at London's O2 Arena – his run will end in Dublin on September 29th.

Find out how to get tickets here.

You can catch his full GMA Interview here:

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.