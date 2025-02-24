Vintage babydoll dresses, cherry coke and the American dream – these are just three images that may come to your mind when you hear the name Lana Del Rey.

Ad

Having originally forged her career under her real name, Lizzy Grant, the New York native is known for stylistic, haunting lyrics, and her dreamy, melancholic voice.

From the cinematic grandeur of Born to Die to the brooding Los Angeles nostalgia of Norman F**king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey has crafted an artistic universe of her own over the last decade, and shows no sign of slowing down (nor do her legendary song names, for that matter – I'm looking at you, Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing).

And with 11 Grammy nominations and an unforgettable legacy under her belt, Lana is set to release her 10th studio album this year. Currently slated for a May 2025 release date – though, if we're honest, dates aren't always set in stone with Lana – The Right Person Will Stay is predicted to tell the story of Lana's marriage to new husband Jeremy Dufrene, ahead of her UK and Ireland tour, which will take place this summer.

If, like us, you're counting down the days until the next chapter of Lana Del Rey, read on for everything you need to know about her albums – from release order to track lists.

Lana Del Rey albums in order: Full albums and track lists

Lana Del Rey performing at Reading and Leeds festival, with a microphone to her mouth, wearing a white and blue floral dress.
Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey has released nine studio albums, with a 10th (The Right One Will Stay) set to come out in May 2025.

Her albums in release order are as follows:

  • Lana Del Ray AKA Lizzy Grant
  • Born to Die
    • Born to Die: The Paradise Edition
  • Ultraviolence
  • Honeymoon
  • Lust For Life
  • Norman F**king Rockwell
  • Chemtrails over the Country Club
  • Blue Banisters
  • Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
  • The Right Person Will Stay (upcoming)

Lana has also recorded one spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass, which features 14 poems from her poetry collection of the same name.

Read on for full track lists of each album.

Lana Del Ray AKA Lizzy Grant (2010)

Lana Del Rey, as Lizzy Grant, performing on stage with blonde hair, singing into a microphone.
Lana Del Rey/Lizzy Grant. Kevin Yatarola/Getty Images
  1. Kill Kill
  2. Queen of the Gas Station
  3. Oh Say Can You See
  4. Gramma (Blue Ribbon Sparkler Trailer Heaven)
  5. For K Part 2
  6. Jump
  7. Mermaid Motel
  8. Raise Me Up (Mississippi South)
  9. Pawn Shop Blues
  10. Brite Lites
  11. Put Me in a Movie
  12. Smarty
  13. Yayo

Lana Del Ray, AKA Lizzy Grant, is the debut studio album by Lana Del Rey – though, at the time of release, she still spelled her name as Lana Del Ray rather than Lana Del Rey.

The album introduced fans to the idiosyncrasies that would later become recognised as signature elements of Lana's style. The album was never released physically, though the tracks can still be found on platforms such as YouTube.

One song on the album, Yayo, was later re-recorded for the extended version of Lana's second album, Born To Die.

Born to Die (2012)

Lana Del Rey performing on stage on SNL, wearing a white dress.
Lana Del Rey. Dana Edelson/NBC/Getty
  1. Born to Die
  2. Off to the Races
  3. Blue Jeans
  4. Video Games
  5. Diet Mountain Dew
  6. National Anthem
  7. Dark Paradise
  8. Radio
  9. Carmen
  10. Million Dollar Man
  11. This Is What Makes Us Girls
  12. Without You
  13. Lolita
  14. Lucky Ones

Lana's second album, and the one which would become known as her breakout record, Born to Die is an alternative pop album that chronicles the themes of love, loss, disillusion and Americana, with songs like Video Games, Radio and Summertime Sadness having earned cult status since their releases.

In 2023, Born to Die made history as the second album by a woman to spend over 500 weeks on the US Billboard 200. It has since earned widespread acclaim, consistently ranked among the greatest albums of all time by major publications, including Billboard and The Guardian.

Paradise (2012)

Lana Del Rey at the BRIT awards in 2021, holding a BRIT statue and wearing a red dress.
Lana Del Rey. on Furniss/WireImage
  1. Ride
  2. American
  3. Cola
  4. Body Electric
  5. Blue Velvet
  6. Gods & Monsters
  7. Yayo
  8. Bel Air

Less of an album in its own right and more of an extension of Born to Die, Paradise was released some 10 months after its predecessor. It was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, and added eight tracks to Born to Die's B-side.

A bonus short film, Tropico, was released alongside the EP, set to three songs: Body Electric, Gods & Monsters and Bel Air.

Ultraviolence (2014)

Lana Del Rey performing at Glastonbury 2014, wearing a multicoloured dress and smiling.
Lana Del Rey. Jim Dyson/Getty Images
  1. Cruel World
  2. Ultraviolence
  3. Shades of Cool
  4. Brooklyn Baby
  5. West Coast
  6. Sad Girl
  7. Pretty When You Cry
  8. Money Power Glory
  9. F**ked My Way Up to the Top
  10. Old Money
  11. The Other Woman
  12. Black Beauty
  13. Guns and Roses
  14. Florida Kilos
  15. Is This Happiness

With a far darker premise than the former, Ultraviolence marks Lana Del Rey's third studio album. Delving deeper into Lana's classic themes with more of a gritty, brooding, psychedelic rock influence than Born to Die, the album debuted at number one in 11 countries, and at the time of release, held the record for the largest album sales debut by a female artist.

Honeymoon (2015)

Lana Del Rey at the Golden Globe awards in 2017, wearing a teal blue dress and waving.
Lana Del Rey. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
  1. Honeymoon
  2. Music to Watch Boys To
  3. Terrence Loves You
  4. God Knows I Tried
  5. High by the Beach
  6. Freak
  7. Art Deco
  8. Burnt Norton (Interlude)
  9. Religion
  10. Salvatore
  11. The Blackest Day
  12. 24
  13. Swan Song
  14. Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

Perhaps the perfect album for a languid summer in Treviso, Honeymoon's lustful jazz and hypnotic strings debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Initially set to be titled Music to Watch Boys To – named after the album's second track – Honeymoon incorporates influences from a range of artists, including David Bowie and Nina Simone.

Lust for Life (2017)

Lana Del Rey wearing a yellow dress, holding the mic to the audience while performing on stage.
Lana Del Rey. C Flanigan/WireImage
  1. Love
  2. Lust for Life (feat The Weeknd)
  3. 13 Beaches
  4. Cherry
  5. White Mustang
  6. Summer Bummer (feat A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti)
  7. Groupie Love (feat A$AP Rocky)
  8. In My Feelings
  9. Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind
  10. God Bless America – and All the Beautiful Women in It
  11. When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing
  12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (feat Stevie Nicks)
  13. Tomorrow Never Came (feat Sean Lennon)
  14. Heroin
  15. Change
  16. Get Free

We've had pop, rock and jazz – now it's time for hip-hop, for Lana Del Rey's fifth album, Lust for Life, stands as one of her most unique releases. With features with everyone from The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky to Sean Lennon and Stevie Nicks, Lust For Life proved Lana's true versatility, and that her haunting, angelic vocals can effortlessly adapt to any track.

Norman F**king Rockwell (2019)

Lana Del Rey performing, sitting on a golden piano during Latitude festival in 2019.
Lana Del Rey. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
  1. Norman f**king Rockwell
  2. Mariners Apartment Complex
  3. Venice B**ch
  4. Doin' Time
  5. F**k it I love you
  6. Love song
  7. Cinnamon Girl
  8. How to disappear
  9. California
  10. The Next Best American Record
  11. The greatest
  12. Bartender
  13. Happiness is a butterfly
  14. hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it

Undeniably one of the best, if not the best, album on this list, Norman F**king Rockwell was the first of Lana's albums to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. Met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release, NFR has everything from a 10-minute long Los Angeles lullaby to a cover of a Sublime track so good you'll forget it wasn't originally hers, and has been named by everyone from Rolling Stone to Apple Music to Billboard as one of the best albums of all time.

From its reverent opening to a cathartic climax, there's no wonder that Pitchfork readers voted NFR the best album by a female artist of the last 25 years.

Chemtrails over the Country Club (2020)

Lana Del Rey accepting an award during Variety's Hitmakers brunch in 2021.
Lana Del Rey. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety
  1. White Dress
  2. Chemtrails over the Country Club
  3. Tulsa Jesus Freak
  4. Let Me Love You Like a Woman
  5. Wild at Heart
  6. Dark But Just a Game
  7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost
  8. Yosemite
  9. Breaking Up Slowly (feat Nikki Lane)
  10. Dance Till We Die
  11. For Free (feat Zella Day & Weyes Blood)

The first of Lana's albums with a country influence, Chemtrails over the Country Club, as well as Blue Banisters, are sometimes known as Lana's 'Covid' albums – having both been released during the pandemic and containing subtle references to such. Chemtrails is Lana's shortest album, coming in at only 45 minutes long, and, according to Lana, it honours her female friends and family, with songs like White Dress capturing Lana's perfect falsetto notes and transcendent melodies.

Blue Banisters (2021)

Lana Del Rey sings in behind a mic at Graceland.
Lana Del Rey.
  1. Text Book
  2. Blue Banisters
  3. Arcadia
  4. Interlude – The Trio
  5. Black Bathing Suit
  6. If You Lie Down with Me
  7. Beautiful
  8. Violet for Roses
  9. Dealer
  10. Thunder
  11. Wildflower Wildfire
  12. Nectar of the Gods
  13. Living Legend
  14. Cherry Blossom
  15. Sweet Carolina

Lana's seventh album, Blue Banisters, was released the most quietly – with Lana having deactivated many of her social media accounts prior to its release. Upon its released, Lana explained: "I didn't promote it, period, at all. I didn't want anyone to listen to it. I just wanted it to be there in case anyone was ever curious for any information."

Nonetheless, the album, which is perhaps one of Lana's most introspective, delicate, personal works (especially the 11th track on the album, Wildflower Wildfire) was received well by critics.

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd (2023)

Lana Del Rey performing on stage during Glastonbury 2023, wearing a white dress and a headband and sitting down.
Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/WireImage
  1. The Grants
  2. Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
  3. Sweet
  4. A&W
  5. Judah Smith Interlude
  6. Candy Necklace (feat Jon Batiste)
  7. Jon Batiste Interlude
  8. Kintsugi
  9. Fingertips
  10. Paris, Texas (feat SYML)
  11. Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing
  12. Let the Light In (feat Father John Misty)
  13. Margaret (feat Bleachers)
  14. Fishtail
  15. Peppers (feat Tommy Genesis)
  16. Taco Truck x VB

Often considered the sister album to Norman F**king Rockwell, DYKTTATUOB is Lana's most recent album, and the second to have been nominated for Album of the Year. Praised by critics for its profound lyrics and exceptional production value, the album marked a powerful return to form for Lana – ruminating, cinematic and deeply soulful.

The Right Person Will Stay (expected May 2025)

Lana Del Rey walking on stage, waving to the crowd wearing a black Chanel dress.
Lana Del Rey. Kristy Sparow/Getty Image
  • Henry (expected)

Currently slated to be released on Wednesday 21st May 2025, The Right Person Will Stay has been described as a "classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production" by Lana.

In an Instagram post, she revealed the album's title and shared that the first single would be called Henry. The album was set to be titled 'Lasso', but appears to have had a shift in direction.

Ad

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Chezelle BinghamSub-Editor

Chezelle Bingham is a Sub-Editor for Radio Times. She previously worked on Disney magazines as a Writer, for 6 pre-school and primary titles. Alongside her prior work in writing, she possesses a BA in English Literature and Language.

Ad
Ad
Ad