From the cinematic grandeur of Born to Die to the brooding Los Angeles nostalgia of Norman F**king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey has crafted an artistic universe of her own over the last decade, and shows no sign of slowing down (nor do her legendary song names, for that matter – I'm looking at you, Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing).

And with 11 Grammy nominations and an unforgettable legacy under her belt, Lana is set to release her 10th studio album this year. Currently slated for a May 2025 release date – though, if we're honest, dates aren't always set in stone with Lana – The Right Person Will Stay is predicted to tell the story of Lana's marriage to new husband Jeremy Dufrene, ahead of her UK and Ireland tour, which will take place this summer.

If, like us, you're counting down the days until the next chapter of Lana Del Rey, read on for everything you need to know about her albums – from release order to track lists.

Lana Del Rey albums in order: Full albums and track lists

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey has released nine studio albums, with a 10th (The Right One Will Stay) set to come out in May 2025.

Her albums in release order are as follows:

Lana Del Ray AKA Lizzy Grant

Born to Die Born to Die: The Paradise Edition

Ultraviolence

Honeymoon

Lust For Life

Norman F**king Rockwell

Chemtrails over the Country Club

Blue Banisters

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

The Right Person Will Stay (upcoming)

Lana has also recorded one spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass, which features 14 poems from her poetry collection of the same name.

Read on for full track lists of each album.

Lana Del Ray AKA Lizzy Grant (2010)

Lana Del Rey/Lizzy Grant. Kevin Yatarola/Getty Images

Kill Kill Queen of the Gas Station Oh Say Can You See Gramma (Blue Ribbon Sparkler Trailer Heaven) For K Part 2 Jump Mermaid Motel Raise Me Up (Mississippi South) Pawn Shop Blues Brite Lites Put Me in a Movie Smarty Yayo

Lana Del Ray, AKA Lizzy Grant, is the debut studio album by Lana Del Rey – though, at the time of release, she still spelled her name as Lana Del Ray rather than Lana Del Rey.

The album introduced fans to the idiosyncrasies that would later become recognised as signature elements of Lana's style. The album was never released physically, though the tracks can still be found on platforms such as YouTube.

One song on the album, Yayo, was later re-recorded for the extended version of Lana's second album, Born To Die.

Born to Die (2012)

Lana Del Rey. Dana Edelson/NBC/Getty

Born to Die Off to the Races Blue Jeans Video Games Diet Mountain Dew National Anthem Dark Paradise Radio Carmen Million Dollar Man This Is What Makes Us Girls Without You Lolita Lucky Ones

Lana's second album, and the one which would become known as her breakout record, Born to Die is an alternative pop album that chronicles the themes of love, loss, disillusion and Americana, with songs like Video Games, Radio and Summertime Sadness having earned cult status since their releases.

In 2023, Born to Die made history as the second album by a woman to spend over 500 weeks on the US Billboard 200. It has since earned widespread acclaim, consistently ranked among the greatest albums of all time by major publications, including Billboard and The Guardian.

Paradise (2012)

Lana Del Rey. on Furniss/WireImage

Ride American Cola Body Electric Blue Velvet Gods & Monsters Yayo Bel Air

Less of an album in its own right and more of an extension of Born to Die, Paradise was released some 10 months after its predecessor. It was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, and added eight tracks to Born to Die's B-side.

A bonus short film, Tropico, was released alongside the EP, set to three songs: Body Electric, Gods & Monsters and Bel Air.

Ultraviolence (2014)

Lana Del Rey. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Cruel World Ultraviolence Shades of Cool Brooklyn Baby West Coast Sad Girl Pretty When You Cry Money Power Glory F**ked My Way Up to the Top Old Money The Other Woman Black Beauty Guns and Roses Florida Kilos Is This Happiness

With a far darker premise than the former, Ultraviolence marks Lana Del Rey's third studio album. Delving deeper into Lana's classic themes with more of a gritty, brooding, psychedelic rock influence than Born to Die, the album debuted at number one in 11 countries, and at the time of release, held the record for the largest album sales debut by a female artist.

Honeymoon (2015)

Lana Del Rey. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Honeymoon Music to Watch Boys To Terrence Loves You God Knows I Tried High by the Beach Freak Art Deco Burnt Norton (Interlude) Religion Salvatore The Blackest Day 24 Swan Song Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

Perhaps the perfect album for a languid summer in Treviso, Honeymoon's lustful jazz and hypnotic strings debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Initially set to be titled Music to Watch Boys To – named after the album's second track – Honeymoon incorporates influences from a range of artists, including David Bowie and Nina Simone.

Lust for Life (2017)

Lana Del Rey. C Flanigan/WireImage

Love Lust for Life (feat The Weeknd) 13 Beaches Cherry White Mustang Summer Bummer (feat A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti) Groupie Love (feat A$AP Rocky) In My Feelings Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind God Bless America – and All the Beautiful Women in It When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (feat Stevie Nicks) Tomorrow Never Came (feat Sean Lennon) Heroin Change Get Free

We've had pop, rock and jazz – now it's time for hip-hop, for Lana Del Rey's fifth album, Lust for Life, stands as one of her most unique releases. With features with everyone from The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky to Sean Lennon and Stevie Nicks, Lust For Life proved Lana's true versatility, and that her haunting, angelic vocals can effortlessly adapt to any track.

Norman F**king Rockwell (2019)

Lana Del Rey. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Norman f**king Rockwell Mariners Apartment Complex Venice B**ch Doin' Time F**k it I love you Love song Cinnamon Girl How to disappear California The Next Best American Record The greatest Bartender Happiness is a butterfly hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it

Undeniably one of the best, if not the best, album on this list, Norman F**king Rockwell was the first of Lana's albums to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. Met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release, NFR has everything from a 10-minute long Los Angeles lullaby to a cover of a Sublime track so good you'll forget it wasn't originally hers, and has been named by everyone from Rolling Stone to Apple Music to Billboard as one of the best albums of all time.

From its reverent opening to a cathartic climax, there's no wonder that Pitchfork readers voted NFR the best album by a female artist of the last 25 years.

Chemtrails over the Country Club (2020)

Lana Del Rey. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety

White Dress Chemtrails over the Country Club Tulsa Jesus Freak Let Me Love You Like a Woman Wild at Heart Dark But Just a Game Not All Who Wander Are Lost Yosemite Breaking Up Slowly (feat Nikki Lane) Dance Till We Die For Free (feat Zella Day & Weyes Blood)

The first of Lana's albums with a country influence, Chemtrails over the Country Club, as well as Blue Banisters, are sometimes known as Lana's 'Covid' albums – having both been released during the pandemic and containing subtle references to such. Chemtrails is Lana's shortest album, coming in at only 45 minutes long, and, according to Lana, it honours her female friends and family, with songs like White Dress capturing Lana's perfect falsetto notes and transcendent melodies.

Blue Banisters (2021)

Lana Del Rey.

Text Book Blue Banisters Arcadia Interlude – The Trio Black Bathing Suit If You Lie Down with Me Beautiful Violet for Roses Dealer Thunder Wildflower Wildfire Nectar of the Gods Living Legend Cherry Blossom Sweet Carolina

Lana's seventh album, Blue Banisters, was released the most quietly – with Lana having deactivated many of her social media accounts prior to its release. Upon its released, Lana explained: "I didn't promote it, period, at all. I didn't want anyone to listen to it. I just wanted it to be there in case anyone was ever curious for any information."

Nonetheless, the album, which is perhaps one of Lana's most introspective, delicate, personal works (especially the 11th track on the album, Wildflower Wildfire) was received well by critics.

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd (2023)

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The Grants Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Sweet A&W Judah Smith Interlude Candy Necklace (feat Jon Batiste) Jon Batiste Interlude Kintsugi Fingertips Paris, Texas (feat SYML) Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing Let the Light In (feat Father John Misty) Margaret (feat Bleachers) Fishtail Peppers (feat Tommy Genesis) Taco Truck x VB

Often considered the sister album to Norman F**king Rockwell, DYKTTATUOB is Lana's most recent album, and the second to have been nominated for Album of the Year. Praised by critics for its profound lyrics and exceptional production value, the album marked a powerful return to form for Lana – ruminating, cinematic and deeply soulful.

The Right Person Will Stay (expected May 2025)

Lana Del Rey. Kristy Sparow/Getty Image

Henry (expected)

Currently slated to be released on Wednesday 21st May 2025, The Right Person Will Stay has been described as a "classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production" by Lana.

In an Instagram post, she revealed the album's title and shared that the first single would be called Henry. The album was set to be titled 'Lasso', but appears to have had a shift in direction.

